PINETOP-LAKESIDE — The Wall That Heals, a 375-foot long replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, was set up at Mountain Meadow Recreation Complex (MMRC) on Woodland Road through the end of the month.
The Escort and Arrival Ceremony arrived Tuesday afternoon at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Stake Center in Show Low. The semi truck which carries The Wall was escorted by the American Legion Riders Post 86 of Overgaard, a military tribute motorcycle group of around 50 motorcyclists along with area police and four military jeeps.
People lined the streets between Show Low and Pinetop-Lakeside to show support for the arrival of The Wall that will be open to the public 24-hours a day until it closes on Oct. 31.
On Wednesday morning about 70 local volunteers set up The Wall in record time.
The Wall is constructed of Avonite, a synthetic granite. The 140 panels carry the names of 58,281 service members.
Once the 53-foot trailer that carries The Wall was emptied of all the panels, it was converted into a mobile Education Center. It displays history, memorabilia and photos that relate to The Vietnam Veterans Memorial.
Visitors who find their family member or friend’s name can do name rubbings from The Wall just like they are able to do at the memorial in Washington. LED lighting provides readability regardless of what time of day or night a person visits The Wall.
Each day at 5:15 p.m. local resident Dana Small will play Taps, the official call to remember those who gave their lives in the service of the United States.
The PTLS Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 2364 will hold a ceremony on Saturday, Oct. 30, at 1 p.m. to thank the Vietnam War Era Veterans and family members of deceased veterans for their service. During the ceremony they will distribute lapel pins to veterans and surviving spouses of deceased veterans.
On Sunday, Oct. 31 there will be a brief closing ceremony at 1:30 p.m. with Small once again playing Taps. The Wall will close at 2 p.m. Sunday.
Schedule for the Wall That Heals this weekend
Friday, October 29
The Wall That Heals Open 24 hours for visitors
Saturday, October 30
The Wall That Heals Open 24 hours for visitors
1 p.m. 50th Anniversary of Vietnam War Pinning Ceremony
Sunday, October 31
The Wall That Heals is open till 2 p.m.
1:30 p.m. Closing Ceremony and Taps
2 p.m. The Wall That Heals is closed and Breakdown
