SHOW LOW — The public is invited to join and watch the White Mountain Classic Car Cruise today, September 25 at 4 p.m.. This is a cavalcade of cars which runs from Show Low to Pinetop.
The White Mountain Independent will live stream the cavalcade on our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/wmicentral.
This is a very impromptu cruise for everyone who loves classic cars and wants to have some fun with social distancing incorporated.
All years of classic and special interest automobiles are invited to join.
The cars will leave the church area at approximately 4 p.m. and drive east for two miles on the Deuce of Clubs. They will turn south on White Mountain Road and continue for 16 miles to Hon-Dah Resorts Casino and Conference Center parking lot. The cars will then head north on White Mountain Boulevard to the Taco Bell/Harbor Freight parking lot in Show Low.
The public is welcome to join or leave the cruise anywhere along the route. Please observe all traffic laws, signs and speed limits. Please be sure to enter and exit all roadways and highways safely.
If you participate:
The drivers will gather in the large church parking lot located at 1401 East Deuce of Clubs in Show Low. (This is near the corner of the Deuce of Clubs/U.S. 60 and Clark Road/AZ260 in Show Low.)
Please enter the church/stake center parking lot from 1298 West Whipple at 3:00 p.m. The cars will leave the parking lot at 4 p.m.
If you have any questions, call 928-369-2707.
Please note: This event is not connected to, or sponsored by any public, municipal or private organization. There are no fees. Safety is a priority.
