Note: Due to the sensitive nature of the subject matter being discussed, full names will not be used for any clients of Waypoint Recovery. Any mention of friends and loved ones has been changed to exclude personal or private details.
VERNON — Waypoint Recovery’s website describes the program as a “truly unique approach to addiction recovery.”
The main purpose of the program is not necessarily to cure addiction, but to learn to love oneself, either for the first time or the first time in a while. Rehabilitation at WR is not meant to resemble a military program or meant to punish or scrutinize. Its focus is to educate, and help them become more comfortable with the person they see in the mirror each day.
Four men, each from different walks of life, invited a reporter from the Independent to participate in an inspiring conversation about health, masculinity and the path to peace. They discussed their past, their projected futures, and how the program has inspired to give back to the community.
Nick has been in the program for about three months. “You get what you put in,” he said. “It’s about self improvement. Once you’re mindful of that, you want better for yourself and for other people.” Mindfulness is a concept that comes up often at Waypoint. The concept of not only focusing energy on oneself but on those around you is something many clients struggle with during the early stages of recovery.
Eddie is also about three months in as well, and notes the major change he sees in himself is how he feels about others. “I have more compassion now. I empathize with people more, and try to understand their struggles and what they are going through,” Eddie said. Avoiding specifics, Eddie mentions that when he was picked up by police, he was given an option between three years in prison or to seek out help with his addiction. He said, “I know for a fact I made the right choice. I’m fixing myself now, something I don’t think I could’ve done in jail.”
The camaraderie between these men and the rest of clients at Waypoint is unmistakeable. The conversation was often interrupted by laughs, cheers of praise and hugs, emphasizing the bond these men have built during their time together. Hyper masculinity can’t exist at Waypoint. Instead, it’s replaced with a comfortable vulnerability, and a love for one another that ensures no person struggles alone.
“We keep each other accountable,” said Paul, a fellow client at WR. The group spoke collectively about their Fourth of July celebration. Many clients were allowed to go into town and participate in local festivities. Unfortunately, this exposes them to locals who are indulging in activities these men try to avoid. “We all stuck together,” Eddie mentioned. “We couldn’t let our brother’s stray away.”
In his time with the program, Paul has a newfound respect for himself. “Now, I’m able to look in the mirror and see someone that I like. I see someone worthy of respect and love. It’s a 180-day process to turn your life around 180 degrees,” he said.
Self-esteem is a concept Charles has taken to heart, and he feels it is the most important lesson he’s learned so far. Charles said, “I have a family, and I tried to push them all away. I realized I wasn’t able to love them because I didn’t know how to love myself. I love myself again. I hadn’t for a long while.”
Self consciousness and excessive pride are parts of themselves these men are trying to leave behind, and because of the lessons they’ve learned at Waypoint, they’ve decided to take a more active role in helping the community.
In a small warehouse on the WR property, the men have worked tirelessly to repair as many donated bikes as they can, with the intention of raffling them off at no cost to the children or their parents. At the time of writing, the men have fixed about 25 bikes that are ready to be handed out.
Eddie was the first to mention the idea of donating bikes, saying, “We’re not making anything from this. It’s just nice to give back, to provide something for kids they might not have otherwise.” Paul said, “It’s gratifying. Eddie brought us together as a group and inspired us to do this. Sometimes, the routine here can get a little monotonous, so it’s cool to have projects like this where we can give back and help someone other than ourselves.”
The bicycles will be raffled off during the Leroy Dewitt second annual Memorial Pickleball Tournament on Aug. 6, the second of a two-day tournament where clients of WR will be able to test their skills against other athletes on the Mountain. Pickleball has proved to be incredibly beneficial for the men, showing them how to work as a team and keep a competitive mindset, both of which in turn helped them with the bicycle project.
Nick said, “I’ve learned it’s important to find joy in things that I wouldn’t have before my addiction. I’ve played sports before, but not many of us have played pickleball. It adds to our new way of living.” Charles agreed, saying, “It’s fun, but it’s also therapeutic. It gives me something to look forward to, and it reminds me how my way of thinking has changed for the better.”
“We’re not better because we’re getting help,” said Eddie. “We’re blessed to have families that want better for us. We’re blessed to have each other to keep us on track. We’re blessed because we can take some of this energy and give it back to the community. We’re just blessed, it’s that simple.”
Anyone interesting in Waypoint’s services and programs are encouraged to visit their website at triplerrecovery.com. Those interested in attending the pickleball tournament, either to observe or participate in the bicycle raffle, can contact Ezra Borrego at ezra430@gmail.com.
Jacob Hernandez covers general news with an emphasis on Show Low business, events, and government. For comments and questions, contact him at jhernandez@wmicentral.com.
