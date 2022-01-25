Then came COVID-19.
It seems a lot of people are ending their thoughts with that sentiment. “I used to like going to the movies, then came COVID.” I liked going to parties,...”, I used to like going to concerts, …”, I liked doing lots of things,
…”
Yeah, I even liked going grocery shopping. Then came COVID.
Remember the start of the pandemic when grocery stores had one-way isles? Boy, was that fun. Sometimes I had inadvertently passed an item I wanted but couldn’t get back to getting it without going against the flow and potentially spreading the virus to everyone in the store. According to grocery store science of the time, I was assured Corona viruses only traveled in one direction so disrupting its flow could have been catastrophic. Not wanting to be responsible for such a catastrophe, I thought I might have to go back outside and start my shopping all over again, obeying the viral traffic rules.
Then there were those little stickers on the floors showing you where to stand so the virus couldn’t find you. I’m not sure how they work but maybe the little placards glued to the floor made you invisible to Covid as long as your feet stayed precisely on the stickers. Not wanting to tempt chance, I dutifully alighted onto each progressing marker, spending as little time as possible in between them.
One time, though, I noticed that the tag I was standing on led to a register that was only for people with 15 items or less and I had at least 20. But since I couldn’t reverse without upsetting the safe flow of traffic, I had to go back outside and start all over again following the protective directions pasted on the floors. Call me overly cautious if you will, but I’ve never caught COVID-19 and this may be one reason why!
Anyway, I’m not here to write about how difficult it’s been to navigate the grocery store while following all the traffic rules and COVID-protected “stand here” placards. No, I’m here to talk about life’s essential items that are hard, if not impossible, to find at the grocery store anymore. Like Count Chocula cereal.
COVID-19 isn’t just making the use of GPS inside the grocery store a necessity, it’s making the search for items that used to be readily available, more like hunting for Noibat in Pokemon Go. In case you’re too old for that reference (I had to look it up just for this article), trying to find certain items at the store now is like trying to find a Sasquash.
I’m told this is all due to COVID-19 disrupting the supply chain. Countless container ships harboring our most coveted items are stacked up outside ports all along our coasts, unable to be off-loaded because all of the longshoremen have COVID-19. Or enough of them do, anyway, so as to slow the process to a crawl.
I’m further told that even if the ships could disembark their goods, we don’t have enough uninfected truck drivers to move the goods to your local grocery store. This does not bode well for a re-supply of Count Chocula anytime soon, I suppose.
Wondering how the Count came to be held captive on a ship off the coast of California, puzzled me so that I began to ask questions. After all, isn’t the cereal produced here in the USA? What do foreign flagged ships have to do with domestically produced, sugary cereals?
Again, the COVID-19 disrupted supply chain is indicted. The cocoa which gives Count Chocula his chocolaty goodness must be imported and is probably now sitting off the coast on one of those ships. Even the materials used to contain the cereal is made from pulp paper manufactured from trees that we ship overseas to be made into the cardboard in which American made breakfast treats are encased.
So, I guess I’ll just have to wait on that supply chain to get moving again. I really used to enjoy breakfast. Then came COVID.
