SHOW LOW — When President Ken Baker of the White Mountain Community Dance Hall and his wife Virginia, board treasurer, learned that four people who attended their dance hall on June 11 tested positive for COVID-19, they went into action and closed the club for a two week quarantine, fully expecting to re-open on July 2. When the known number of positives grew to 20, the board met and voted to shut down the 2021 season.
The White Mountain Community Dance Hall is home of the White Mountain Rim Rompers, a non profit organization, located at 1005 Old Highway 160 in Linden. Their summer schedule for western or country dancing is May through October on Friday nights and May through September for square dancing on Saturday nights.
The hall first opened on April 19 this year for the western/country dancing. Their numbers were running around 40 in attendance each Friday until June 11 when they had a record number of 70 people.
The week following the June 11 dance, the Bakers were contacted by four people who were at that dance who advised them they tested positive for COVID-19. Two of the four told them they had actually been vaccinated against COVID-19.
The Bakers said a physician for two of the COVID-19 positive people advised they should close the hall for two weeks. That was June 18. They immediately sent out an email to all of the June 11 sign-ins advising of the outbreak and closure and posted that information on their doors. The information was also placed on their website and Facebook page and they contacted Juniper Ridge whose residents frequent the dance hall.
The Independent spoke with Navajo County Health Director Janelle Linn on June 21 and she said she had seen several posts on social media regarding the dance hall but no one had contacted the health district. She asked if there was contact information for the Bakers and was given their number to follow up.
On June 29, with a total of 20 people having reported to the Bakers that they had tested positive for COVID-19, and nine of those saying they had been vaccinated, and reading that numbers were escalating, they held an emergency board meeting and voted to close the hall.
“It was a hard decision. We are not putting anybody out of work, we are just trying to keep people from getting sick,” said Ken Baker.
The Bakers said the health district had contacted them and asked for the names and phone numbers of the people who attended the June 11 dance. They provided the names but did not have the phone numbers. Virginia Baker said she had first spoke with Infection Control Supervisor Cathy Solomon of Navajo County but was “moved to another health worker named Hazel.” She did not know Hazel’s last name but in a text Hazel wrote Virginia saying she was referring her “to a more experienced public health nurse, Tom T. Mars who is absolutely awesome and will be handling it.”
The Bakers had two more people contact them on July 1 and they also gave those names to the health district. The Bakers also asked each person who reported a case to them whether or not they had been vaccinated. Nine said they had been vaccinated.
The Bakers also had a post on the hall’s Facebook page regarding a GoFundMe request set up by Roger Wade for he and Jeanne Danowski, known in the music world as Midnight Moon. They were the performers at the dance hall on June 11. They stated on the page that they had contracted COVID-19 at that event and needed help with their expenses. Danowski wrote she was in rehab and that Wade was at home.
The GoFundMe.com was also posted on Midnight Moon’s Facebook page and had previously posted on June 20, “Update — we have covid...”
Linn said the health district has to be careful with how they handle reports due to HIPAA. They ask questions so they can weed out information and determine the level of risk. Then they can do contract tracing. In a small community any information put out about a person, even without their name, could violate HIPAA because people can easily guess who that person is.
HIPAA is the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996. It is a federal law that created national standards to protect sensitive patient information about a patient’s health from being disclosed without the patient’s consent or knowledge.
Linn said social media is not the place to go with these reports. She said people need to call public health “so we can guide you.” She said that is their job and they will help you know how to proceed.
“We look at each person to see if a level of risk exists and what that level of risk is. We do not have the resources to go down every rabbit hole,” said Linn.
With some people saying they were vaccinated, and now have tested positive for COVID-19, the question is being asked if it is really COVID-19 or the new strain?
In a text to the Independent regarding the county’s testing for other strains, Linn stated, “Yes. Random sampling is being done and in concerning cases, if the patient is willing to be sampled, we can request sequencing to rule out a variant.”
In a June 29 article in the Independent by Pete Aleshire titled COVID-19 cases inch upward as vaccination efforts falter, he wrote, “Arizona’s not doing much to track the spread of the new strains.Labs run the genetic analysis of the virus in 7% of the cases in Navajo County...according to a tracking website maintained by Tgen (www.pathogen.tgen.org/covidseq-tracker/).
“The current vaccines still work well against the known variants, with the protection levels dropping from about 95% to more like 80%.”
On June 25, the CDC updated their site with an article, “A small percentage of people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will still develop COVID-19 illness.”
The article states, “COVID-19 vaccines are effective. However, a small percentage of people who are fully vaccinated will still get COVID-19 if they are exposed to the virus that causes it. These are called “vaccine breakthrough cases.” This means that while people who have been vaccinated are much less likely to get sick, it will still happen in some cases. It’s also possible that some fully vaccinated people might have infections, but not have symptoms (asymptomatic infections). Experts continue to study how common these cases are.
“Large-scale clinical studies found that COVID-19 vaccination prevented most people from getting COVID-19. Research also provides growing evidence that mRNA COVID-19 vaccines (Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna) offer similar protection in real-world conditions. While these vaccines are effective, no vaccine prevents illness 100% of the time.”
The Bakers have done everything to ensure the June 11 attendees know about the outbreak and that they have closed until 2022 for everyone’s safety. They fear there are others out there that may not know what happened. Their information is on their Facebook page and their website: https://happydancing.us.
The Navajo County Health Services District says people’s first point of contact regarding COVID-19 should be to contact Infection Control Supervisor Cathy Solomon at (928) 532-6050.
