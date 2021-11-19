Pinetop-Lakeside and Show Low Police Departments are partnering to hold “Sirens and Sleigh Bells” (formerly “Shop With a Cop”) from 7 a.m. until shopping is complete on Wednesday, Dec. 15, at Walmart Super Center in Show Low. Children 0-12 years of age in the Blue Ridge and Show Low school districts are eligible to participate, and applications to do so are available at both school districts and both police departments. The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 23. Anyone wishing to donate to this cause may do by making a donation to either the Show Low or Pinetop-Lakeside police department windows, by check made out to Town of Pinetop-Lakeside (note WMSSB), or online at www.pinetoplakesideaz.gov; go to Police Department WMSSB to donate.
The city of Show Low will hold “Magic on the Mountain,” an annual synchronized light show to honor heroes, including veterans, military members and first responders, beginning from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 26. The event will be featured during those hours until Jan. 1, 2022, at Show Low City Hall, 180 N. Ninth Street. Weekend hours will be 6 to 10 p.m., depending on crowd size.
The light festival begins each night with the playing of the national anthem, followed by “God Bless the USA.” The opening numbers will be followed by a playlist, with music synchronized to the light display.
Pinetop-Lakeside announces that it will be providing free Christmas lights to businesses within the town limits to display at their establishments through the Christmas season, from Wednesday, Dec. 1, through Monday, Jan. 31. Lights may be picked up at Town Hall, 325 W. White Mountain Blvd., Lakeside, beginning on Monday, Nov. 15. Each business is entitled to four boxes of lights. For more information, call the town hall at 928-368-8696.
Show Low Downtown Merchant Holiday Light-Up and Festivities will kick off on Friday, Dec. 3, with “Lights Up Show Low,” in which downtown businesses are encouraged to put up holiday lights at their locations.
This year, the city is announcing a decorating contest and the business that wins will be presented with an engraved “Christmas trophy” that can be displayed at their location for a year. For information about the lights contest, interested businesses can contact showlowmainstreet@gmail.com, or call Denise at 623-340-4131.
The deadline to enter the “Lights Up” event is Saturday, Nov. 27.
In more Show Low Christmas news, Santa at the Shoppes will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 3 and 4. The event will take place at Show Low City Gym, 620 E. McNeil.
The city will also hold a Christmas parade with floats beginning at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4. The theme of this year’s event is “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree.” A tree-lighting ceremony will take place after the parade. Anyone wishing to participate can pick up an application at Show Low Family Aquatic Center, 1100 W. Deuce of Clubs, or online at www.showlowaz.gov. For more information, call 928-532-4141.
Pinetop-Lakeside will hold its Christmas tree lighting event and “light walk” on Friday, Dec. 3, at Jack Barker Memorial Park, located at the corner of White Mountain Blvd. and Woodland Rd. The festivities will be held from 5 to 8 p.m., with the tree lighting at 6 p.m. and Santa arriving by fire truck at 6;15 p.m. Food vendors will be on hand, and live performances will be featured. For more information, visit pinetoplakeside.com, or call 928-882-2665.
Medieval Mayhem Historical Arts Foundation (MMHAF) will hold a Christmas festival, “The Ghost of Christmas Past -- A Charles Dickens Experience,” from noon to 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 17, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 18, at Country Court Event Hall, 3369 W. White Mountain Blvd. in Lakeside.
Tickets go on sale Wednesday, Dec. 1, and may be obtained by contacting Medieval Mayhem at mmhaf.org or villageeventures.com.
Attendees are encouraged to dress in “Christmas past” costumes, including Victorian, Steampunk, and early 1900’s Native American and Western.
A “date night” dance will be held on Saturday, Dec. 18, from 7:30 to 10 p.m. The dance will feature a cash bar and dessert auction.
Proceeds from the event will benefit the foundation’s gap scholarship program, which is designed to help students pay for education-associated expenses not covered by other scholarships.
MMHAF is looking for: vendors and entertainment; businesses to donate the dessert auction items, and volunteers to help out at the event.
Ticket cost to attend is $5, although costumed attendees will be admitted for just $1.
Students aged 17 and up in Apache and Navajo Counties are invited to apply for the gap scholarships, which are intended to supplement other post-secondary scholarships. Student applicants may be enrolled in public, private, charter or home school programs.
For more information about this event, or to get involved, please contact Daris Gibbons, MMHAF executive director, at 928-215-0451, or send an email to mmhaf16@gmail.com.
Snowflake will light up for the holidays on Dec. 1. The lighting ceremony will take place at 6 p.m. on Main Street by the John A. Freeman Home. There will be entertainment, cocoa will be served and Santa will arrive to delight attendees.
In Taylor, a live nativity scene set will be set up just west of the Taylor Museum on Main Street. The event will be featured in half-hour increments of 6 p.m., 6;30 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 6, and Wednesday, Dec. 8. Cocoa will be available on both evenings.
Snowflake-Taylor Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Christmas Market craft fair from 12-6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 3, and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4. It will be held at Our Lady of the Snow Catholic Church, 1655 Main Street, Snowflake.
A story time “Story Walk” for children will be held at Snowflake Library from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 3.
On Saturday, Dec. 11, the “Santa Stampede” -- a 10K race -- will begin at the Snowflake Golf Course. The event starts at 9 a.m.
Snowflake/Taylor announces that the White Mountain Symphony Orchestra will perform a Christmas concert at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec 18, at the Snowflake High School Auditorium. Tickets are $10 per adult and $5 for children ages 5-18. Some selections to be played include the Santa Claus Overture, A Christmas Festival, Westward, Ho Ho Ho! and more. Small groups and soloists will also perform some holiday classics. For information, call 928-476-8656.
