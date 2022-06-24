One of the most celebrated summer events in the White Mountains will be returning to the skies over Pinetop-Lakeside this weekend.
The fifth-annual White Mountain’s Hot Air Balloon Festival starts at 6 a.m. Friday at 1101 S. Woodland Road in Pinetop-Lakeside. The cost of admittance is completely free, so attendees are at liberty to spend their money on the large variety of food and retail vendors that will be on-site. Frequent event goers will recognize many sellers who often set up shop at other local events, such as Show Low Main Street Farmer’s Market and Show Low Days.
This year’s main event will exhibit over 20 balloons, ranging from the rainbow-colored The Don piloted by Dominic Chemello, to the aqua marine-inspired Foxtrot flown by Deb Rice. Onlooking residents can enjoy a gorgeous arrangement of hot-air balloons as they sail over the trees and through the skies over Pinetop-Lakeside and surrounding areas.
The event will begin with a balloon ascension and corresponding pancake breakfast for each day of the event, at a cost of $5 per person. After closing for the majority of the afternoon, the festival grounds will reopen to the public at 5 p.m. on Friday and at 4 p.m. on Saturday, and will offer different entertainment each day of the weekend.
Friday’s main attraction will be a kickoff concert hosted by the band Mogollon, which recently suffered the loss of its founding member and lead singer Duane Moore. They will be joined by Danny Walls for their performance. Friday’s events will continue after their concert, with a Balloon Glow scheduled for 8 p.m. with featured music from DJ Kevin. Saturday will see musical acts Country Ride take the stage at 4 p.m. followed by Dustin Howell & HWY 260 at 6:15 p.m. The evening will once again conclude with another Balloon Glow with DJ Kevin again providing the music. The main festivities will conclude on Sunday following the opening balloon take-offs and its pancake breakfast.
The event is sponsored by a large variety of local businesses, ranging from various lodging locations in Pinetop-Lakeside, such as The Nook and Buck Springs Resort, to different dining favorites from all over the Mountain, with The Den and Darbi’s being White Mountain favorites. The entirety of the event’s balloon-related festivities will be coordinated by Doug Lenberg, as this year’s balloonmeister.
The WMBF website mentions that Lenberg began piloting hot-air ballons in 1994, and traveled all over the world between 2003 and 2005, during which he became a commercial pilot. Lenberg’s overall duties will be overseeing all piloting operations, ensuring balloons stay on correct, predetermined flight paths, and that all pilots and guests stay safe and have fun while doing so.
The White Mountain’s Balloon Festival has grown steadily since its inception five years ago, and has quickly become one of the Mountain’s most regarded events, inspiring many memories of beauty and splendor. In a 2020 interview with the Independent, pilot Nancy Aubol-Hanks mentioned, “I was chomping at the bit to get up in the air. It puts a smile on my face. You feel like you’re being held up by the hand of God as the earth moves underneath you.”
On Facebook, one Phoenix local commented, “I make my way up there every year for this and my family and I have never left disappointed.” Another post mentioned, “My son and I live in Show Low and will definitely be attending. We could watch the Technicolor balloons floating over the big, beautiful trees all day, so we’ll be there this year for sure.”
Notices on the WMBF website all warn that all balloon activities are weather dependent, so those looking to attend are encouraged to keep an eye on local weather updates to determine their optimal time to attend. All event information, including vendor lists and scheduling, can be found on at www.wmbfaz.com.
