NAVAJO COUNTY — More than a month of lost sales and business shutdowns walloped hotels and restaurants in the White Mountains, but had less impact on the overall economy than many feared, according to a survey of businesses and scores of conversations with local businesses.
About 43 percent of businesses in northeastern Arizona laid off workers, and on average, revenues dropped 20 to 40 percent, but the pain was unevenly distributed, said Navajo County Consultant and Economic Recovery Coordinator Paul Watson.
A survey of businesses in the region concluded that only 7 percent closed completely and about 22 percent continued pretty much as normal during the state-ordered shutdown to slow the spread of COVID-19. However, 71 percent said they partially closed or reduced operations, according to the survey released this week.
Hotels, restaurants and businesses heavily dependent on tourism reported widespread layoffs and lost 70 to 90 percent of their normal revenues, said Watson.
However, grocery stores, hardware stores and other businesses reported a boom in sales, cushioning the impact of the closures.
Moreover, a dramatic increase in the weekly unemployment benefit for the people laid off plus potentially forgivable loans to businesses effectively softened the blow, said Watson.
The survey found that 75 percent of the businesses affected applied for the business loans and most of them have received the money, he noted. Businesses initially had problems qualifying “but I haven’t heard many complaints lately,” said Watson.
The biggest lag in getting access to the federal stimulus package remains among self-employed, part time and contract workers seeking unemployment benefits. The federal CARES Act boosted the state’s maximum $240-a-month unemployment benefit to $940. Part-time and self-employed workers can’t get state unemployment, but could qualify for the extra $600 a month. However, the state had to hire an outside firm to process those claims – creating a delay of some six weeks in actually beginning to pay benefits.
“So it all depended on the industry,” said Watson. “When it comes to the ‘essential services’ like Walmart and Safeway – I haven’t seen the numbers, but I’m hearing their sales are actually up.”
Many industrial operations – like Novopower’s biomass burning plant near Snowflake, have continued to operate. Unexpected rain in the forest has hampered their operations more than the COVID-19 restrictions.
“I don’t know that I’d say industry has been negatively affected,” said Watson.
Moreover, sales in hardware stores and big box stores like Lowes and Home Depot have apparently boomed and the construction industry apparently didn’t suffer much. Watson suspects many people stuck at home with either federal stimulus checks or the federally augmented unemployment benefit have launched home improvement projects.
“I know my wife and I have already gotten all our landscaping and spring planting done. People in the construction industry I’ve talked to have been busy.”
He said customers seem to have largely returned to reopening business, although many restaurants remain half-full – which actually accords with the recommendations of the federal Centers for Disease Control to avoid crowding in indoor locations.
“There’s another interesting twist,” said Watson. “The businesses are saying we’re ready for employees to come back – and the employees are saying we’re not ready to come back. We’re doing just fine – at least until the unemployment runs out.”
People from the Valley have flocked to reopening campgrounds, recreation areas, streams, lakes and outdoor spaces – producing crowds, leaving piles of trash in the forest, and smoldering campfires. The Forest Service has issued several sharp alarms about growing piles of trash and imposed tough fire restrictions in the dry, windy conditions.
Navajo County now has the highest concentration of cases in the nation, surpassing even New York City. A cluster of new cases has also developed on the White Mountain Apache Reservation has added to the concern about the outbreak on the Navajo Reservation.
However, while many people routinely wear masks in reopened Phoenix stores, masks and other hallmarks of social distancing remain less visible in stores in Navajo and Apache counties – despite the still undiminished rise in new cases in both counties.
Watson said most people in the high country say they still feel relatively safe resuming normal activity – assuming most of the cases are still on the reservation.
“I think depending on where you’re at – if you’re in one of the hot spots, you’re going to react differently. Seems like people up here because of the outdoors and the population density have a different attitude. Up here, people feel more safe and don’t need to be as cautious.”
Ironically, Watson said the shutdown may actually provide an opportunity for the region when it comes to economic development. The region has been losing jobs in power plants and mines and becoming increasingly reliant on tourism. But a new opportunity beckons, he said.
The whole country has gotten a crash course on working at home, conducting meetings over the Internet and telecommuting, he noted.
Before the shutdown, he often attended regional economic development meetings in Flagstaff. Those two-hour meetings required maybe five hours of round-trip driving. The widespread embrace of Internet meetings with Zoom, Google Meet, Microsoft Teams, WebX and other programs has dramatically improved communications and remote conferencing.
“I can get to four, five, six meetings a day where before I might attend just one,” he said. “It’s been phenomenal. Now it’s a matter of training our employees to use those systems and be much more efficient.”
This could affect economic development efforts in rural Arizona for years to come – providing the region improves the speed and reliability of its broadband infrastructure.
Increasingly attractive for telecommuting and people who buy second homes – maybe tiny homes – so they can split their work time between the Valley and the mountains.
“It’s already happening. I have a pretty strong feeling you’re going to see more and more people escape these (urban) hot spots. On a long-term basis, we have an opportunity to rebrand ourselves” as a telecommuting site that combines online work with a rural lifestyle.
“In the past, we’ve looked at the retirement second-home owner thinking ‘after I finish my working life, then I’ll look for a second home.’ Now I think we can move toward the idea you don’t have to wait until you retire. This can be an environment where I continue to work. Maybe that means developing tiny homes or RVs or other kinds of living spaces that aren’t as expensive. But there’s a silver lining here, I really believe.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.