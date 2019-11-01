PHOENIX — Governor Doug Ducey’s office announced today that Navajo County Supervisor Steve Williams has been appointed to the Arizona Court of Appeals.
In addition to serving on the Navajo County Board of Supervisors representing District IV, Williams is also a a judge pro-tem in Apache County, where he presides over civil, family, probate, guardianship and mental health cases.
He began his legal career at the Maricopa County Attorney’s office in 2005, and also practiced law privately.
Apache County Superior Court Judge Michael Latham praised Williams.
“He has a great temperament as a judge. He’s fair, he really does try to listen to everybody’s points of view, he doesn’t get emotional … he just tries to remain very measured and fair … he really takes the time to think through things,” Latham said.
The Division 1 Court of Appeals to which Williams has been appointed is located in Phoenix. Williams will be joining another White Mountain native who sits on the Court of Appeals, Michael J. Brown, originally of St. Johns, who was also formerly a city attorney for Show Low. Brown was chief judge on the Court of Appeals from 2015-2017.
Williams has served on the Navajo County Board of Supervisors since 2015, representing District IV (which includes Show Low and portions of Pinetop-Lakeside) when he took up the seat vacated by David Tenney, who was appointed director of the Arizona Residential Utility Consumer Office by the governor in 2015. Williams was was elected to the seat in 2016.
When reached by phone for comment, said he is “very excited.” Williams said he interviewed with the governor on Tuesday and he received a call notifying him of his appointment on Thursday afternoon. He said he does not have a firm date yet for when he will begin his duties with the court.
Navajo County Manager Glenn Kephart said “I am extremely happy for Supervisor Williams and his family. We will certainly miss him his role as supervisor for Navajo County, but agree that the governor has made a great choice.”
Kephart said that Williams will likely make a recommendation for an individual to replace him on the board of supervisors, but that he has not been notified by Williams of any decisions yet.
“I imagine his day might be busy,” Kephart said.
See Tuesday’s Independent for more on this developing story.
