Schools in the White Mountains will close for winter break on Monday, Dec. 20, and classes will resume on Monday, Jan. 3.

Schools in the Blue Ridge School District, Show Low School District, Snowflake, Holbrook, Heber-Overgaard and Red Mesa will all follow the above-listed schedule.

Whiteriver and Round Valley schools will be closed on Friday, Dec. 17, for winter break; classes resume on Monday, Jan. 3.

St. Johns Unified School District will have early release on Friday, Dec 17, and classes will resume on Monday, Jan. 3.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.