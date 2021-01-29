SHOW LOW — Three successive storms dumped almost two feet of snow in some areas of the White Mountains between Sunday and Tuesday. Several low pressure systems swept over the southwest from the Pacific.
The tips of the pines in mountain country to the arms of saguaros in the desert valleys received snow on Monday and Tuesday.
Areas in the White Mountains and Rim Country reported anywhere from 4” — 8” of snow early Monday. The powdery stuff fell throughout the the day, adding another 6” to 10”, depending on elevation. By Tuesday evening, Forest Lakes, Pinetop-Lakeside, Show Low, Payson, Vernon and Cibecue were in the double digits, reporting 16” — 20” totals of snow with huge variances in the snow drifts.
Whiteriver received 10” and Hon-Dah reported 24” — 30” said White Mountain Apache Tribal Chairwoman Gwendena Lee-Gatewood.
Sunrise Ski Resort in Greer was at 37” of snowfall before closing the road to the ski area on Tuesday. They hope to reopen as soon as possible for their ever-loyal winter patrons.
Higher elevations on the Rim like Forest Lakes had 16” to 18”. The city of Flagstaff echoed with 15” to 25”. Kachina Village and Munds Park, south of Flagstaff, reported 24” — 30”. The top of San Francisco Peaks where the Snow Bowl ski area operates had a solid 30” as well.
Prescott also reported 12” to 20” inches with Payson in the same range at 16”.
Another round of rain and snow is expected to arrive Friday night. According to weather reports, this storm shouldn’t be as cold or wet as the first cluster of storms.
Estimated snowfall totals late Tuesday afternoon were reported as follows:
- Cibecue — 8” — 12”
- Concho — 4.5”
- Flagstaff — 10” — 18”
- Forest Lakes — 15” — 25”
- Greer/Sunrise Park Resort — 37”, approx 3 ft.
- Heber-Overgaard — 12” — 16”
- Hon-Dah — 24” — 30”
- Linden/Burton — 7” — 10”
- Pinetop-Lakeside — 26” — 30”
- Prescott — 16”
- Sedona — 6” — 8”
- Show Low — 8” — 10”
- Snowflake — 2” — 4”
- St. Johns — 3.5”
- Taylor — 6” — 8”
- Vernon — 12” — 16”
- Whiteriver — 10” — 12”
Blue Ridge schools closed for a “snow day” on Monday. Show Low Unified School District resorted to distance or “online only” mode Monday and Tuesday.
Due to icy road conditions, Show Low Unified School District changed their 2-hour delay plan to online only school early Wednesday morning.
Mountain Christian School also had a two-hour delay on Monday and Tuesday while Vernon Elementary School closed Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday in lieu of weather conditions and the severe snow drifting.
The Four Seasons Connection leg of the White Mountain Transit System cancelled service on Wednesday due to dangerous road conditions.
Multiple highways closed due to winter weather including portions of State Routes 260 and 87, Hwy U.S. 60, and Interstate-40.
State Route 89A between Sedona and Interstate 17 also closed during the sequential storms.
More snow showers are expected Friday but should begin to clear on Saturday. It will remain in the high 30’s to low 40’s throughout the weekend but road conditions may still be icy and dangerous.
Travel information
Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511 and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT. When a freeway closure or other major traffic event occurs, the free app available at ADOTAlerts.com will send critical information directly to app users in affected areas – where possible, in advance of alternate routes.
