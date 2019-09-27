White Mountain Care Packages, a local non-profit that helps provide toiletry articles to veterans and the needy, is hosting their Third Annual Open House fundraiser at Buffalo Bill's Tavern and Grill, located at 1 North Bison Preserve Way, Hwy. 260 at Bison Crossing in Show Low, on Saturday, October 5, from 1 to 4 p.m.
The open house will include live music, a silent auction, free refreshments, door prizes and a 50/50 raffle, winners drawn at 3:45 p.m.
Along with cash donations, individuals or businesses may donate items needed for the care packages, which include about 25 items in each package. About 100 packages are distributed each month with the help of local agencies.
Items may be dropped off at Hopeful Treasures Thrift Shop at 1901 Deuce of Clubs in Show Low, or Mountain Mobile Auto Glass at 100 White Mountain Boulevard in Pinetop-Lakeside.
For more information about White Mountain Care Packages, call Chi'na Marie and David Ziehe at 928-358-7193.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.