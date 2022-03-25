The White Mountain Nature Center will present the third in a series of programs. Local experts Rob Bettaso, Jon Orono and John Wilson will present "Birds of the White Mountains."

The program will be at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Nature Center.

All members are invited to attend for free. Non-members are requested to make a $10 donation. If you are not currently a member, this would be an ideal time to join.

Light refreshments will be served.

