WHITERIVER - Today, the White Mountain Apache Tribe (“WMAT”) received confirmation of the first death on the Fort Apache Indian Reservation due to COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. The White Mountain Apache Tribal member and Navajo County resident was in her late 80’s and contracted it from an earlier known case.
“The White Mountain Apache Tribe extends our deepest sympathies to the loved ones of the deceased during this time of loss,” stated Chairwoman Gwendena Lee-Gatewood. “This fatality emphasizes the dangerous nature of this disease, and the need for the continued efforts of everyone to help stop the spread of this virus. Now more than ever, we must do all we can to keep each other safe.”
The White Mountain Apache Tribal Council continues to advise the public to take the following precautionary easures:
• Avoid contact with people who are sick;
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth;
• Wash hands regularly with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains 60%–95% alcohol, especially:
After using any bathroom; before eating; and after coughing, sneezing, wiping your eyes or mouth, or blowing your nose;
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces;
• Maintain social distancing;
• Stay home when you are sick, unless you are seeking medical attention; and
• Cover your cough or sneeze.
If you have symptoms or questions, call the IHS COVID-19 Call Center at (928) 338-5549. You
may also contact the WMAT Emergency Operations Center at (928) 338-1704.
For more information, contact Chairwoman Gwendena Lee-Gatewood or LeeAnn Mallow at (928)
338-1704, EOC Headquarters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.