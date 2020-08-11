WMAT enters Phase One Reopening

WHITERIVER – No longer a COVID-19 hotspot, on Aug. 10 the White Mountain Apache Tribe (WMAT) implemented Phase One of the Tribe’s COVID-19 Alert System and Phased Reopening Plan as recommended by the Tribe’s Emergency Operations Center (EOC). The plan, passed by the tribal council at their August monthly meeting, has four phases, each building on the other.
Each successive phase of the Reopening may be entered into after a minimum of 14-days of downward trajectory or stable low counts of COVID-19 cases without activation of a shelter-in-place order.
Speaking as a guest Saturday, Aug. 8, on “Saturday Morning with Chairwoman Gwendena Lee-Gatewood,” a live Facebook stream, Derrick Leslie, policy unit coordinator for EOC, explained that the EOC never does anything without consulting experts in the field. He said that in looking at the Reopening Plan, EOC investigated or consulted with the experts — The World Health Organization (WHO), the Center for Disease Control (CDC), Indian Health Services (IHS) and John Hopkins University (JHU) — to implement best practices. They allowed program supervisors to review the policies in advance which were placed on their Facebook page and also listed them in the Apache Scout newspaper for public input and review. The public’s comments were taken into consideration.
Leslie said the intent of Phase One is to get things ready for a soft public opening in Phase Two. Those who have been working since March during the pandemic will continue to work and supervisors and department heads who may not have been working will now come in and assess their department’s needs with the goal of working towards the Phase Two soft reopening, which will allow limited safe interaction with the public.
Also in Phase One, forest activities, subject to existing Tribal Codes, Rules and Regulations will be allowed. Those include woodcutting when there is no red flag warning, Tribal member hunting, including antler hunting and Tribal member and spouse fishing.
The existing curfew and precautionary measures are to remain in place for each phase.
Reflecting on how the Tribe will reopen partially, Chief of Staff Jerry Gloshay, Jr. said, “As the White Mountain Apache Tribe has learned by flattening the curve of contracting the coronavirus, the disease indeed can be manageable. Everyone just needs to tread forward with their respective lives using all cautionary measures at this time. We are delighted to restore outdoor activities and commerce for our Tribe.”
On Saturday, Gloshay noted that the coronavirus is still out there and is contagious and harmful and that people must not become complacent and let their guard down because things are better.
Leslie reiterated that we are still in the middle of a world-wide pandemic. The Alert System, which was approved was also put out for review.
“There are two different levels,” said Leslie. “The first is a medium level. Anytime there is 45 to 57 new COVID-19 cases over a period of three consecutive days, that would trigger an automatic 72 hour weekend lockdown.” He said this would be like the lockdown that was implemented in June with only essential workers. People would be given a 24-hour prep period to take care of their essential needs like getting food and water and prescriptions and then the lockdown would be in place. That should tell people that our numbers are on the rise.”
If there are 100 new cases over a (consecutive) five day period, that will automatically activate a shelter-in-place. And we may extend it depending on what the numbers look like.
“This really came out of our work with the CDC and Prevention. One of the things they said that really shocked us is they were impressed with the stuff going on and happening. Really that is a testament to the hard work of the departments, PD, Fire Department, Rainbow Treatment Center, Housing, Tribal Council and all these different protocols that were in place. One of the things they said is that interacting on a world-wide basis, a lot of people are good at reopening but it is when do they shut down that people are struggling with. The Alert System will sort of help us gauge the number of new cases. That Alert System is basically tied into our phased Reopening Plan,”said Leslie.
He continued, “Basically anytime there is an activation in phases one, two, three or four, if a shelter-in-place is issued, we will automatically go back to the Emergency Response Phase and then we would have to start the whole phased reopening all over again.”
Leslie also said there was a lot of concern regarding the casino but the casino is working with EOC and is on board with the Alert System.
Lee-Gatewood said if the Tribe does their part in social distancing, washing hands and wearing the mask, the protocols are in place to protect everyone. As to the casino, she said it is only a small portion that will be open and they will still be maintaining safety practices. She emphasized that it is the Apache word on the mask which evokes a sense of pride that subliminally shares the message, Protect Yourself, that matters.
After the June 26 lockdown of the Tribe, Lee-Gatewood found a sporty mask she was able to order through donations and grants. It had the Great Seal of the Apache Tribe on the bottom left and the Apache words, ‘adagots’ idzaa’ on the upper right. It created a high demand for the masks and with new donations now in place, Lee-Gatewood has ordered a new supply of the masks and will be able to offer them free again to tribal members. She asks that only those who have not yet received one apply on her Facebook page. They should be in next week.
In an earlier Facebook post before the Saturday video aired, Lee-Gatewood stated, “The casino is not opening in its entirety just a small section with about 280 machines available to play and situated apart and plexiglass. The open hours will be limited, with requirements to get body temps taken, security at every door, and masks must be worn. The restaurant and the hotel too will stay closed. 160 employees will be returning to work and provided masks if they have none, sanitizer and a mandated COVID-19 test prior to returning. The section of the casino opening is a small area only, workers have been hired whose sole job is to continuously wipe down surfaces. Bashas continues to operate, convenience stores, police officers continue to work, because they have to, and all they have are masks, gloves and sanitizers to protect themselves.
“Around the world, the immediate knee-jerk reaction was to shutdown, in the face of the unknown virus. Around the world, city after city and country after country has realized that a complete shut down in not economically survivable. Most are at various levels of below potential business activity. At the onset, popular magazine The Economist dubbed this the 90% economy. And it discusses the political ramifications of decisions in this environment.There seems to be no sense in shuttering economically viable organizations that employ lower risk demographic employees (read younger folks) that can impose practices on employees, vendors, and customers during operating hours to help control the spread of the virus.
“The four practices used by businesses that are operating as close to normal as they can are
1. Requiring the use of effective masks,
2. Enforcing social distancing,
3. Providing ample amounts of hand sanitizer,
4. Wiping down commonly touched surfaces after each use, or at least on a regular or periodic basis.”
Lee-Gatewood summed up Reopening saying, “We have not generated anything to support our bills, if we stay closed are those whose payroll would be affected be okay with being laid off? No, I do not think so. Do we board up businesses and have no more payroll — what then? This is a partial reopening. I realize the worry of ‘the virus,’ but in five months time I have witnessed Apaches endure with courage and faith to fight this virus, and have educated themselves on what to do to protect them as much as possible.”
Leslie also said that EOC strongly encourages flu shots this season as the Tribe moves forward into the future. He noted there is room to improve and modify the phases as the Tribe moves toward Reopening.
“Human behavior is something that no one can control,” Leslie said, “and it is hard to modify human behavior but it is possible. It is a working plan, like I said, we can always come back and revisit but we are moving together forward as a Tribe.”
