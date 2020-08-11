WMAT enters Phase One Reopening

“We have not generated anything to support our bills, if we stay closed are those whose payroll would be affected be okay with being laid off? No, I do not think so. Do we board up businesses and have no more payroll - what then? T͟h͟i͟s͟ i͟s͟ a͟ ͟pa͟r͟t͟i͟a͟l͟ r͟e͟o͟pe͟n͟i͟n͟g.͟ I realize the worry of “the virus“, but in five months time I have witnessed Apaches endure with courage and faith to fight this virus, and have educated themselves on what to do to protect them as much as possible.”

WMAT Chairwoman Gwendena Lee-Gatewood

Pull Quote