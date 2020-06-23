FT. APACHE INDIAN RESERVATION, WHITERIVER — On Monday, June 22, 2020, the Tribal Council approved the following:
1. The Fort Apache Indian Reservation is now a Dry Reservation and you can not sell alcohol or consume alcohol effective today. Alcohol and Drugs are NO LONGER ALLOWED ON THE RESERVATION.
Consequences begin with the 1st offense being $5000 fine;
2nd Offense would result in the loss of Tribal Member benefits for 1 year;
3rd offense would be the permanent loss of Tribal membership.
2. A resolution approving Hon Dah Casino as the Quarantine Site which will house Voluntary and involuntary people.
If a person is running around with the virus that is no longer tolerated and will be placed in a quarantine site by way of law enforcement and court.
3. Resolution to authorize the purchase of 300-400 COVID-19 testing kits for use at various testing events on the Fort Apache Indian Reservation.
4. Tribal Council passed a resolution to implement a Reservation wide Lockdown beginning at 8PM June 26 and ending June 29, 2020.
Thereafter, immediately, a shelter in place will be in effect for 2 weeks ending July 13, 2020.
5. Tribal Council voted to approve Funeral/Burial Assistance to the family of the late former Councilman Wayne Colelay Jr.
6. Tribal Council voted to allow wood cutting to be opened to tribal members beginning July 13, 2020. This would allow tribal members to get wood for the upcoming fall/winter months.
7. Tribal council voted to extend closure of the WMAT indefinitely. This includes the Casino and all Tribal Businesses.
Note: The press release, as issued by Chairwoman Gwendena Lee-Gatewood, can be viewed, in its entirety, at www.wmicentral.com or on the Facebook page "Chairwoman Gwendena Lee - Gatewood."
(2) comments
Show Low and Pinetop-Lakeside should require masks.
So casino isn’t opening July 1 - website says it does - they should change that.
