Javid Rope

WMAT Police

 By RT Lynch Justice Reporter

WHITERIVER — He’s armed and dangerous and the White Mountain Apache Tribe Police urge that no one approaches Javid Rope, who is wanted for questioning as a person of interest in a shooting.

The incident happened at about 10 a.m. on Monday on North Boni Drive in Cibicue. Rope is 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds and was last seen wearing blue pants and a black shirt.

Residents are advised to keep doors and windows closed and locked. Anyone with information about Rope is urged to call WMAT Police at 928-338-4942.

