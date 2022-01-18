WHITERIVER — According to a Jan. 12 press release by the White Mountain Apache Tribe (WMAT), the Tribe entered into a Shelter-in-Place Order beginning Jan. 13 at 8 p.m. until, at least, Jan. 27 at 5 a.m. The order is in response to an increase of 392 new COVID-19 cases over a five-day period.
The WMAT Emergency Operations Center (EOC) Incident Commander Carlos Valadez and Policy Unit Coordinator Derrick Leslie went live on Facebook at 7:32 p.m. on Jan. 12 to announce the Shelter-in-Place Order.
Leslie said that 139 new cases of COVID-19 were reported on Jan. 12 which is the highest one day increase ever reported in a single day since COVID-19 reporting began. He said there are currently 525 active cases on the reservation which is cause for concern.
“We met with Tribal Council to give them an update. Recommendations were made by Indian Health Service (IHS) which have been formally adopted,” said Leslie.
During the Shelter-in-Place Order residents are urged to stay at home except for work or school and for obtaining essential supplies or medical care.
Anyone who has been deemed an essential worker will remain so and will work without interruption. That also includes those who work in departments which are open on the weekend.
Tribal public safety agencies will also work without interruption.
Non-essential workers are to work from home if they are able, and those who are not will be placed on safety administrative leave.
The Tribe’s Personnel Policies which are contained in the Policy Addendum regarding COVID-19 precautionary measures remain in effect.
All non-essential public gatherings, both indoor and outdoor, are prohibited. Funerals are restricted to a two-hour graveside service with 10 or fewer people in attendance.
All outdoor recreational activities are prohibited, but persons may exercise in their yards. Only members of the same household should ride in a vehicle together.
A curfew has been imposed from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. each day and non-resident, non-tribal members are restricted from entering the reservation except for work or other essential purposes.
Drive-up church services and wood cutting may continue as essential activities with strict adherence to precautionary measures.
All other COVID-19 precautionary measures mandated by the tribe remain in place, including that masks are to be worn in public.
Hon-dah Resort-Casino and Sunrise Ski Resort will continue to operate with strict compliance regarding the safety regulations and recommendations of the tribe and the Center for Disease Control (CDC).
“As many have been wondering, the omicron variant has not been confirmed at the Whiteriver IHS, however, based on the State of Arizona’s surveillance, we have every reason to indicate that the omicron variant is the primary reason we have such a high increase in COVID-19 cases,” said Leslie.
“As of right now, preliminary reporting seems to indicate the omicron variant affects primarily your upper respiratory tract — your mouth, your nose and your throat, which may be why it is more contagious. So, because of that, the omicron variant, we believe, is already on the Fort Apache Indian Reservation.”
Leslie acknowledged that people and health care workers are tired and are experiencing COVID-19 fatigue, but urged everyone to do their part in stopping the spread.
Valadez urged tribal members, especially those in the same household, to get vaccinated and boosted to stop the spread.
Leslie said that more specific information would be forthcoming on KNNB radio.
Questions regarding the Shelter-in-Place Order should be addressed to Chairwoman Gwendena Lee-Gatewood, LeAnn Mallow or Brenda Paxon at the EOC Headquarters at (928) 338-1704.
