White Mountain Community Garden will have a “Tree Planting Class” on Wednesday, June 30 at 9:00 AM. Ron Kemble of Tree Technology will demonstrate and teach how to plant 2 crabapple trees. Ron is an ISA Certified Arborist (International Society of Arboriculture).
The public is invited, free admission.
Address: 520 N. 9th Place, Show Low
Sign up, send an email to: contact@wmcgarden.org
Subject: Tree Planting Class – YES!
