WMNC receives AOT grant

PINETOP-LAKESIDE — Diana Butler, President of the White Mountain Nature Center (WMNC), announced in a Nov. 18 press release that WMNC has been awarded a $250,000 grant from the Arizona Office of Tourism (AOT).
The AOT grant program is designed to help tourism across the state, especially in rural areas like Pinetop-Lakeside where they depend heavily on tourism.
Like many non profits that depend on fundraising opportunities to exist, 2020 was a difficult year for WMNC. Events they had planned, including their annual fundraiser, had to be cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They successfully managed to weather the financial obstacles they faced thanks to some generous donations they received and by leasing out some of their property.
The AOT grant comes on the heels of the Sept. 18 announcement at WMNC’s 2021 annual fundraiser, where they unveiled a partnership agreement with Land On Sky, a non-profit based out of Phoenix, to establish a free-flight educational raptor experience at WMNC.
The principals of Land On Sky are Certified Professional Bird Trainers Balinda Strosnider and John Glitsos. They have spent nearly 15 years doing educational programs for groups, schools and private functions throughput Arizona. They have also presented hawks, falcons and eagles for over a decade at the Fool Hollow Lake Recreation Area with U.S. Fish and Wildlife.
The Raptor Flight Show, which they will deliver, is anticipated to be a world-class attraction for locals and visitors.
Land On Sky personnel actually helped write the AOT grant application.
The grant funds will go toward a new multi-use complex which will include an amphitheater and supporting infrastructure for the raptor flight show and other community events.
The construction of the complex to house and train the raptors will soon begin at WMNC. It was designed by WDM Architects of Wichita, Kansas, who have donated their time for the first phase of the project. They are also the designers of the new amphitheater at the Phoenix Zoo.
The amphitheater will be located on an attractive spot in the rear of the Nature Center property which overlooks a pond and the wetlands area and some open forest land. It will have comfortable seating, be handicapped accessible and will have a multi-function stage.
The company that presents the bird shows at Disney World is assisting with the staging and scripting for the raptor shows and they are donating their time.
Others businesses in the community are on board with ensuring that the WMNC project gets underway, including the Town of Pinetop-Lakeside. Dan Brooks Surveying of Show Low donated the topographical survey required to begin architecture. Zeb Doll of Sheeran Consulting donated engineering and David Morris of Western Pine Development is donating his time as the general contractor.
The initial structures include a giant netted training enclosure and viewing patio. Free daily training sessions will be available for the public to watch in hopes they will be inspired to make a donation for the essential feeding and care of the animals, as well as for the completion of the infrastructure project. Funds are also needed for such things as lighting, sound, landscaping and other critical components.
“Having a first-class facility like this in our community will open up all kinds of new opportunities,” said Butler.
Butler envisions the complex to be used for other community events such as meetings and presentations, music shows, weddings and perhaps even for showing outdoor movies.
Donations to the building fund are currently being accepted at www.WMNature.org.
WMNC is located at 425 S. Woodland Road in Lakeside. Winter hours are Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
