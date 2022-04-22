The number of Mexican Gray Wolves in the wild in 2021 grew to 196 – a new record. However, that’s fewer than predicted thanks to a high mortality rate – especially among pups, according to the latest population census in the Arizona and New Mexico recovery area.
In a separate development, the US Fish and Wildlife Service has issued an updated recovery plan to reduce the growing number of wolves lost to human actions – including poaching and wolves hit by cars.
The plan promises more outreach to local communities, but also more investigations of the rising number of wolf poaching cases. The revision came in response to a lawsuit.
The number of wolves in the wild in 2021 grew by not quite 5%, with 112 wolves in New Mexico and 84 wolves in Arizona – mostly in Apache Sitgreaves National Forest in the White Mountains.
The net increase of 10 wolves came in spite of the release into wild wolf dens of 22 wolves bred in captivity. The cross-fostering effort was intended to not only bolster the wolf population, but increase the genetic diversity of the wild wolves.
Out of the 144 wolf pups born in the wild in 2021, only 56 survived into their first year. At least 25 wolves died last year – including a well-known wolf named Anubis, killed illegally near Williams.
The 2021 census marks the sixth year in a row that the population has increased.
“We are happy to see the wild population of Mexican wolves continue to grow year after year,” said Brady McGee, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Mexican wolf recovery coordinator, in a press release. “The service and our partners remain focused on recovery through improving the genetic health of the wild population and reducing threats, while also working to minimize conflicts with livestock.”
The USFWS also updated its wolf recovery plan in April in response to a lawsuit filed by the Center for Biological Diversity and other groups. The lawsuit claimed the original plan lacked specific measures to reduce the number of wolves killed by humans.
Between 1998 and 2020, humans killed 119 wolves illegally. Dozens of other wolves wearing radio collars have disappeared mysteriously. Last year, 25 wolves died, but biologists have not determined the cause of most of those deaths.
Only 10 people have pleaded guilty to killing wolves illegally. Two of those possessed equipment that could track the signals broadcast by the wolves’ radio collars, put on them by federal biologists to monitor the population.
The new plan calls for greater education and outreach “to improve hunter, trapper, rancher and public awareness and tolerance of wolves.”
Center for Biological Diversity spokesman Michael Robinson said, “Urging tolerance for wolves while giving wolf-killers the tools to locate them doesn’t sound cutting edge and innovative anymore,” said Robinson. “It’s a bad joke that’s already been told too many times. The recovery plan revision process must logically connect federal actions to the broader goal of saving these endangered animals.”
The draft revised recovery plan’s release will start a 30-day public comment period.
In addition to the Center, plaintiffs in the lawsuit that led to tomorrow’s draft revised plan were Defenders of Wildlife, Endangered Wolf Center, Wolf Conservation Center and retired Fish and Wildlife Service Mexican wolf recovery coordinator David R. Parsons. The plaintiffs were represented by EarthJustice.
The plan noted that in 2020, poachers killed 14 wolves and another six died after being hit by cars. The revised recovery plan promised to:
Conduct education and outreach in local communities, including materials with biological and legal information and conflict-reduction techniques;
Increase law enforcement presence in mortality “hot spots” to deter illegal killing, investigate wolf mortalities, and coordinate with law enforcement;
Install underpasses or warning signs in key areas to make it safer for the wolves to cross roads.
Require ranchers to make better use of proven techniques to protect cattle – especially calves. That could include the timing of when calves are on the range, electric fencing and range riders to keep wolves away from herds.
To see the recovery plan, go to http://www.regulations.gov under Docket No. FWS-R2-ES-2022-0018. The USFWS will accept public comments on the revised plan for the next month.
“We encourage the public, federal and state agencies, tribes, and other stakeholders to review the proposal and provide comments. The Service will publish a final revised recovery plan for the Mexican wolf by the court-ordered date of October 14, 2022,” said USFWS.
The current plan limits the recovery area to the southeast quarter of Arizona south of I-40. The plan says the wolves will be taken off the endangered list once the population stabilizes at 320 for at least four years. Alternatively, the wolf could be delisted if the population in the US reaches 150 and a connected population in Mexico also reaches 150. Currently, there are only a handful of wolves in Mexico.
The plan also aims at ensuring a greater level of genetic diversity in the wild population, all of them descended from seven wolves captured in the wild decades ago.
Biologists hope the release of cross-fostered pups from the wolves bred in zoos and other facilities will inject greater genetic diversity into the wild stock. Studies have conflicted on whether the current wild populations are too inbred, due to the small number of wolves originally released into the wild.
Environmental groups and some former USFWS wildlife biologists have argued that the wolves need a larger reintroduction area to survive long term, particularly areas north of I-40, including the north rim of the Grand Canyon.
So far, the plan remains focused on the current recovery area, mostly in the White Mountains and the Gila National Forest in New Mexico. However, individual wolves have wandered much further afield.
