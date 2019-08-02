The Mexican wolf deserves a chance to recover. They are an important part of the ecology of Arizona. They help keep streams healthy by keeping excess of elk grazing too much. The ranchers can do more to stop depredation of their cattle by following guidelines of restricting calves off the open range in their early months of life. Wolves account for 0.2 % of livestock loss. The wolf and rancher can coincide; There are proven methods to deter attacks. My taxpayer dollars pay for public lands, and I want the Mexican wolf to recover to sustainable numbers. Ranchers use the public land, and get subsidies to allow cattle to graze. The Mexican wolf was here before ranchers. The wolf deserves a chance to live.
Anne O'Donnell,
Phoenix
