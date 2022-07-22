As I am writing this opinion piece, our United States House of Representatives is planning on voting again on the “Women’s Health Protection Act” in an attempt to bypass the recent decision of our Supreme Court regarding Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. Just why are we so bent on the slaughter of innocents in our country, I cannot fathom. Just when it appeared that our nation was coming to its senses and returning this unbelievable concept of contraception to the individual states, it appears that our Professional Political Bettors in Washington simply want us to know just how much smarter they are than we who live by “Our Guns and Bibles.”
My personal belief is that life begins at inception and many years ago, my wife and I chose life for our child even when the military doctors told us it was a bad idea. Over 50 years later, we are still thankful for doing so. However, I respect that there may be circumstances that warrant others to think differently. This then becomes a tremendously moral decision that both individuals involved need to participate. It still requires two people to create a child, a man and a woman. Follow the science has been the cry from the WHO for a couple of years. We have followed many edicts about masks, vaccines, and booster shots during these stressful times. Why not now?
Also, it is truly unbelievable that our Justices have been threatened by at least one individual who confessed that he was planning on murdering one and perhaps even family members that were at home. It needs to be said that the harassment of judges at any level violates Federal Law, yet for several weeks protesters have not only broken this law, but they have been encouraged to do so by many of the highest government officials in the country. Further, there have been no arrests made except for the individual who threatened to murder a Justice.
I have always been proud of the fact that our nation was protected by the Constitution and the Bill of Rights. These documents and over 200 years of continued growth through high family morals, belief in God, taking care of our neighbors and sound immigration laws have made America the “go-to” destination for millions of legal immigrants. It’s sad to see so many values put into action over the decades of continued growth and prosperity be cast aside in such a brief moment in time. I pray daily for the majority of the citizens of this great nation to just talk to one another in the coming months. No one person can change what we are or what we do, but by simply discussing our differences, we can regain the image that billions on this planet have of us.
Please feel free to express your thoughts on this subject to friends, neighbors, family, and even me. My email address: carledye64@gmail.com awaits your thoughts!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.