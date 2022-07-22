As I am writing this opinion piece, our United States House of Representatives is planning on voting again on the “Women’s Health Protection Act” in an attempt to bypass the recent decision of our Supreme Court regarding Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. Just why are we so bent on the slaughter of innocents in our country, I cannot fathom. Just when it appeared that our nation was coming to its senses and returning this unbelievable concept of contraception to the individual states, it appears that our Professional Political Bettors in Washington simply want us to know just how much smarter they are than we who live by “Our Guns and Bibles.”

My personal belief is that life begins at inception and many years ago, my wife and I chose life for our child even when the military doctors told us it was a bad idea. Over 50 years later, we are still thankful for doing so. However, I respect that there may be circumstances that warrant others to think differently. This then becomes a tremendously moral decision that both individuals involved need to participate. It still requires two people to create a child, a man and a woman. Follow the science has been the cry from the WHO for a couple of years. We have followed many edicts about masks, vaccines, and booster shots during these stressful times. Why not now?

