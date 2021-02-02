The Town of Pinetop-Lakeside announced last week in a press release that the town has been awarded a grant from the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management. The purpose of the grant is to mitigate bark beetle infestation at Woodland Lake Park. The project is planned to begin on Feb. 8 and will necessitate the closing of the park until the project has been completed.
The plan is to treat 90 acres of the 107 plus acres of the park. The overall goal is to remove the ponderosa pine trees in the park and surrounding areas that have been infested with the bark beetle and are dying.
Contractors and staff will be continually working in the park until the entire project is completed.
In addition to the tree project, the Pinetop-Lakeside staff will be working on improvement projects which have been ongoing since the finalization of the purchase of the park by the town last August. Those improvements include removing cattails and silt, repairs to the dam and head gate, dock repairs, reconstruction of the boat ramp, widening and repaving of the pedestrian path around the lake, installation of new playground equipment, resurfacing of tennis/pickleball courts and a bathroom remodel.
Public Works Director Matt Patterson said, “The decision to close the park is all about the safety of the people. There is no way of controlling where people may be in the park and we want to keep them safe.”
The Feb. 8 closure, like the completion, depends heavily upon weather conditions, thus, a reopening date is unknown at this time. The park will remain closed until the projects are completed and it is safe for park patrons to return.
The Town of Pinetop-Lakeside asks for the public’s patience during the closure. Questions or information regarding any of the park projects should be directed to the Public Works Department at (928) 368-8885 or refer to the town’s information page at https://www.pinetoplakesideaz.gov/347/Woodland-Lake-Park-Western-Bark-Beetle.
