PINETOP-LAKESIDE — Currently Woodland Lake is almost completely empty due to needed repairs and an ongoing drought. The town of Pinetop-Lakeside is working to get needed attention to the lake as soon as possible. The Public Works Department and Parks are working to dredge the soil that has built up overtime to deepen the lake, make repairs on the headgate, and remove most of the cattails. The town also procured a grant to stop the current Bark Beetle and Dwarf Mistletoe issue around the lake.
The Dam Safety Division of the Arizona Department of Resources recently inspected the damaged headgate at Woodland Lake to assess the repairs that are needed. For a while there has been some difficulty in finding the mechanism to make the repairs because the parts are so outdated. The Show Low/Pinetop Woodland Irrigation company recently predicted that the repairs on the headgate will be finished by next week. The committee that helped procure the money to purchase the 107 acres of the park from the Forest Service have offered to pay for the repairs on the gate.
The lake used to rely on a more permanent water source from the Pinetop Spring back when the pioneers first built the lake back in the 1800s. Now the town relies on the Show Low/Pinetop Woodland Irrigation company, snow runoff, and rain to fill the lake. All snow runoff that runs through the creeks to the lake is legally owned by the Show Low/Pinetop Woodland Irrigation company.
The Show Low/Pinetop Woodland Irrigation company has been involved in the Little Colorado water adjudication trial for many years now. The town made an agreement with them to pay $36,000 for the trial attorney fees and according to the agreement that the town has with the company, any water that comes through the springs by the Arizona Game and Fish offices and further up, goes directly to Woodland Lake first. Natural snow runoff and rain is the main priority to refill the lake.
Matt Patterson, the Director of Public Works for PTLS, said that “the town is currently considering applying for state and federal grants to drill their own well for the lake to help augment nature and fill the lake on their own.” After being turned down for a grant a little more than a year ago, now that the town now owns the lake, they hope to procure the grant this next time around.
Another current issue for the lake is a threatening problem to the health of the trees around the lake due to a Bark Beetle and Dwarf Mistletoe infestation.
The town recently applied for a Bark Beetle mitigation grant from the Arizona State Forest Department and received $58,500 from the grant after the town put up $58,500 for a total of $117,000 to spend on the project. The goal of the project is to treat the infested Bark Beetle trees and to treat the Dwarf Mistletoe affecting the Ponderosa Pines. The secondary goal is to thin and prevent the further infestation and reduce the risk of wildfire in the area. It is imperative for the urban forest ecosystem to prevent the spread of the Western Bark Beetle and Dwarf Mistletoe. The town also had to do an emergency procurement contract with the logging company and has six months to fulfill the contract before it expires while working with a local contractor.
The trees that are infected with the Bark Beetle will be marked by an arborist very soon and will begin to be cut in about three weeks or so.
PTLS is working hard to abate the Bark Beetle and Dwarf Mistletoe infestation as soon as possible to improve the overall health of the forest around the lake and prevent further issues. While the trees are being removed, the lake and area around the lake are predicted to be closed for 1 to 3 weeks to the general public. The thinning of the forest will include a reduction of stand density to 60-80 square feet of basal area per acre.
Other plans the town has for the further restoration of Woodland Lake include the removal and replacement of the roof on the pedestrian bridge around the pathway surrounding the lake. The White Mountain Rotary club has generously granted the town the funds to accomplish this. The town also plans to rebuild the pathway around the lake.
