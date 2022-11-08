John Beeler

John Beeler near his family plot at Lakeside Cemetary on Oct. 24. Beeler is currently working with Wreaths Across America to plant a live wreath on the headstones of White Mountain veterans this holiday season.

 Jacob Hernandez/Independent

A Pinetop local of Lakeside’s VFW Auxiliary Post 2364 is once again bringing warm, winter cheer to veterans and their families this holiday season.

John Beeler, 88, is a retired air force veteran who served in the military for 20 years, in both Korea and Vietnam. He’s been with VFW Post 2364 since it’s original founding in 1985 and has enjoyed his spending his retirement among his fellow Pinetop/Lakeside residents. He said, “I’ve always liked how this community accepts and treats the veterans. Most folks up here value respect and honor, and I’ve always appreciated.”

