John Beeler near his family plot at Lakeside Cemetary on Oct. 24. Beeler is currently working with Wreaths Across America to plant a live wreath on the headstones of White Mountain veterans this holiday season.
A Pinetop local of Lakeside’s VFW Auxiliary Post 2364 is once again bringing warm, winter cheer to veterans and their families this holiday season.
John Beeler, 88, is a retired air force veteran who served in the military for 20 years, in both Korea and Vietnam. He’s been with VFW Post 2364 since it’s original founding in 1985 and has enjoyed his spending his retirement among his fellow Pinetop/Lakeside residents. He said, “I’ve always liked how this community accepts and treats the veterans. Most folks up here value respect and honor, and I’ve always appreciated.”
Among his responsibilities at the VFW is organizing participation for Wreaths Across America Day. WAA Day was designated a national holiday in 2008 and is meant to commemorate and recognize Wreaths Across America and the work they do for American veterans and their families during the holiday season.
Beeler explained, “While the organization is celebrating Wreaths Across America Day in Arlington, we’ll be up here doing the same thing they’re doing over there; placing wreaths on the graves of our fellow veterans and thanking them for their service to our country.”
Wreaths Across America is a non-profit that specializes in delivering authentic, live wreaths to the gravesites of veterans. Most may recognize their work from photos of Arlington National Cemetery around the holiday season. The graves of the veterans buried there will have a wreath, emblazoned with a festive red ribbon, placed near the gravestone. The WAA website specifies that the organization’s reason for doing so is to “teach younger generations about the value of their freedoms, and the importance of honoring those who sacrificed so much to protect those freedoms.”
Beeler is the committee chairman of the group helping to plan a similar event in the White Mountains. For the past two years, he’s worked with WAA to provide Pinetop veterans with the same wreaths that are used for the ones resting in Virginia. Beeler said, “We’ve been able to reach out to communities in Nutrioso, Vernon, and Alpine, and we were able to secure wreaths for those cemeteries as well. The program has grown very quickly in recent years and we’re trying to service as large an area as possible.”
He spoke with a reporter from the White Mountain Independent at Lakeside Cemetery near his future burial site. He has a headstone and plot marked out there, next to his wife, children and parents who have already passed on. He motioned to the headstones near his plot, saying, “All these guys are vets, some of which were at the VFW with us. Come December, they’ll have a nice wreath resting a few feet above them, and the people passing by will know that the person buried their served the United States of America.”
The project has proven to be more difficult than Beeler had originally intentioned. Old VA policy restricted military headstones for many veterans, specifically if the veteran already had a family headstone for their plot. Because of this, there are some men and women buried in cemeteries all over the Mountain whose military status is unknown. Beeler estimates there may be a few dozen sites like this between the White Mountain cemeteries and has been working with local VFW posts to track down as many of these plots as possible, so that they too can have a wreath on Christmas morning.
Beeler said, “This work is very important, especially around Christmas time. We have Veteran’s Day coming up on us pretty soon, and Pearl Harbor’s not too long after that, but there’s something special about recognizing your community’s military on Christmas. Many of those (people) aren’t here today to spend that day with their families, but they can still spend some of it with the people who live and work among them. As long as WAA is up and running, we’ll be a part of it.”
A Wreaths Across America ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. on Dec. 17 at Pinetop-Lakeside Veterans Memorial Park. Beeler is just 20% shy of his total goal for sponsored wreaths for all White Mountain veteran headstones. To help Beeler in his mission by sponsoring a wreath, visit wreathsacrossamerica.org.
