HEBER — Lightning sparked the Wyrick Fire Saturday afternoon at at about 2 p.m. approximately eight miles northwest of Heber on the Black Mesa Ranger District of the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests.
It is currently burning through pinyon-juniper and grass, with spotting up to one-quarter mile. Energy infrastructure is at risk with 500-kV transmission lines located both west and northwest of the fire.
Crews of 91 firefighters are currently working to contain the blaze. As of this morning, it had remained at 116 acres.
This is very scary! We MUST begin an intensive tree-thinning effort ASAP and the harvested biomass can then be used to fuel fossil-fuel-burning power plants, of there are least two or three in the White Mountains region.[scared]
