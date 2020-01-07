JULY
• A jury in the trial of Taylor resident Joey Fish, 19, found him not guilty of two counts of kidnapping and two counts of sexual abuse. However, the jury found him guilty of two counts of unlawful imprisonment, which can be either a Class 6 felony or a Class 1 misdemeanor. Fish was indicted by a Navajo County Grand Jury on Nov. 28, 2017, on four charges stemming from an incident in the boy’s locker room at Snowflake High School on Nov. 20, 2017. Fish had allegedly twice held down a younger boy and groped his genitals. After a week-long trial the jury began deliberations the following Monday and reached a verdict after two hours and 50 minutes.
• After a pause to shuffle commissioners, the Arizona Corporation Commission will again ponder whether to try to create a market for biomass. The ACC will consider whether to let Arizona Public Service boost its rates by a couple dollars a month in order to convert a coal-burning unit of the Cholla Power Plant in Joseph City to biomass. Cholla is currently slated to shut down in a few years. The board has already voted cautious support in principle for requiring power companies to generate 60-90 megawatts (MW) of electricity annually from biomass.
• The Arizona Corporation Commission torched forest restoration efforts last week by voting 3-2 to ditch a proposed rule requiring utilities to produce 60-90 megawatts (MW) of electricity from biomass. Specifically, the divided commission voted to not move forward on a plan to convert one unit of the soon-to-close Cholla power plant to burning up to 60 MW of wood scraps, presumably from some 50,000 acres worth of forest restoration projects. The commission majority remained unmoved by the desperate pleas of forest restoration advocates.
• The Arizona Bankruptcy Court tasked with overseeing the reorganization of the four Tate’s automotive companies has ordered all four businesses to be liquidated instead of reorganized. A July 11 court order takes the companies out of Chapter 11 debt relief and protection from creditors while it reorganizes. Tate’s cases have been converted to a Chapter 7, including Tate’s Auto Center of Gallup, Inc.; Tate’s Automotive, Inc.; Tate’s Auto Center of Winslow, Inc. and Tate’s Ford-Lincoln-Mercury, Inc.
• Think again. That’s what Navajo County hopes voters will do in the next few weeks before marking their ballots on Proposition 421, which once again asks voters to boost the sales tax to avert a financial meltdown. Mail-in ballots for Prop 421 should hit mailboxes in a couple of weeks.The measure would raise the sales tax by one-third of a cent throughout the county. This would generate about $3.5 million, with roughly $2.5 million going to Navajo County and roughly $1 million going to the various towns that utilize key county services.
• Questions still remain about both the 2018 and the 2019 broadband funding applications submitted by Navajo County. The 2018 funding request was massive: A $60 million bid by Red Rock Telecommunications was included in the application. It would fund the installation of more than 1,000 miles fiber and monthly recurring costs for services delivered for a 10-year term. In sharp contrast, the 2019 Navajo County E-Rate/USAC application is only $537,000 and includes an approved bid from ENA Technologies to connect a few schools and libraries. The ENA Technologies project is far less comprehensive in scope. To date, Navajo County says that the 2018 funding request remains in limbo. A shadow has been cast across the huge project by an investigation by the county attorney into allegations of bid rigging and a formal protest against the 2018 application by Sparklight (Cable One).
• The lightning-caused Bagnal Fire that started Friday, July 26 about a mile southwest of Show Low was at about 50 acres early on Sat., July 27 burning in grass and ponderosa pine. A public affairs officer for the Apache Sitgreaves National Forests said the fire “had significant growth on Saturday night,” and was at near 1,000 acres by Monday morning.
AUGUST
• A whopper of a storm hit Pinetop-Lakeside on Thurday Aug. 1, causing flooding and widespread damage, prompting the town to pass an emergency resolution. The storm started around 5:30 p.m. and continued for approximately 45 minutes. During that time a total of 4.8 inches of rain fell which caused extensive damage to private property and to many public facilities, streets and roads within the Town of Pinetop-Lakeside. Heavy marble-sized hail also fell. The storm occurred while the regular monthly meeting of the town council was underway.
• Ronnie Lupe, who served as the chairman of the White Mountain Apache Tribe for nine terms — 36 years — has died. He was 89. Lupe was born Jan. 1, 1930, in a traditional Apache Wickiup in Cibecue. Lupe served his country as a Marine during the Korean War, and then went on to serve the tribe as a tribal councilman and as tribal chairman. In 1966 he become the youngest elected chairman of the White Mountain Apache Tribe at the age of 36. Chairman Lupe was elected to nine terms as tribal chairman and also served on the tribal council for for 10 years, serving two and four-year terms.
• Arizona Public Service officials at a meeting of the Navajo County Board of Supervisors unveiled plans to string a high-speed, high-capacity broadband fiber-optic cable on its transmission lines all the way from Phoenix to the Cholla Power Plant. APS says it will string the trunk line on existing transmission towers from Phoenix to Payson within the year and continue the line on up to Cholla within two years. The utility company is undertaking the project mostly to provide its own internet system for communications and control. But while they’re stringing line from one giant transmission tower to the next by helicopter, they’ll put enough fiber atop those towers to serve the needs of the entire region.
• Almost every single forested community in the White Mountains and Rim Country faces a much greater fire danger and higher risk of mass casualties than Paradise, California, before the Camp Fire demonstrated how tragically unprepared they were for the blaze there that killed 85 people. That conclusion emerges from a landmark study “Ahead of the Fire,” by the Arizona Republic and other USA Today newspapers, which rated the fire danger facing 5,000 western communities. Some 525 face a greater danger than Paradise – including almost every major community in the White Mountains.
• A Lakeside couple who live near the Rim Road rescued a one-week old, long-legged, underweight foal. The colt had apparently crossed a downed section of fence. He appeared to have sustained serious injury to his neck. “We didn’t discover him, he discovered us,” assures the couple who prefered not to give their names. EquineWell Being has been caring for the foal that has been deemed “Rimson” in honor of him being “a son of Rim Country.” His round-the clock-care began due to his young age and reliance on replacement milk.
• The state may wind up this year with the driest monsoon on record, as wildfires continue to flare and smolder across the state. This year most of the state had gotten less than half a normal monsoon’s worth of rainfall. After the first wet winter in years, the monsoon fizzle hasn’t yielded disaster. As of Aug. 13, the monsoon has delivered less rain than any year since the start of record keeping in 1899.
• Voters in Navajo County overwhelmingly approved Prop 421, which will create a one-third of one cent Jail District sales tax. Sixty-six percent of voters favored the measure and 33 percent voted against it in Tuesday’s special election in which about 22 percent of registered voters participated. The election appeared to be impacted by early ballots. Only 2,576 ballots were cast Tuesday, with 11,754 early ballots cast. The special election was the county’s second attempt at passing the tax, which county officials said is needed to replace $2.5 million in property tax revenues lost from the closure of the Kayenta Coal Mine and the anticipated closure of the Cholla Power Plant.
SEPTEMBER
• The U.S. Marshals Service is asking local residents to help them find and apprehend escaped murder suspects Blane and Susan Barksdale. Law Enforcement officials believe the couple is still somewhere in Navajo or Apache counties. There is a $10,000 reward for each of them.
• Tate’s Auto Group is finished. The legal jeopardy has now ensnared Linda Tate and her son, Richard Berry and his wife, Amy, as individuals. In March 2019, the Tate’s dealerships filed for bankruptcy protection seeking to reorganize its debts The filing came just weeks after the companies and others were sued in the Navajo County Superior Court by Ford Motor Credit Company, LLC, for about $22 million. But the reorganization never happened.
• Blane and Susan Barksdale, whom local authorities had been searching for in Navajo and Apache counties for the past 16 days, were found hiding out in a residence near Punkin Center. They are wanted in connection with the murder of a Tucson man. The search for the couple had focused for much of the past 16 days on the remote area between Snowflake and Concho. A tip phoned into the US Marshals by a member of the public urged them to focus on Punkin Center, in Gila County.
• Navajo County Supervisor Jason Whiting’s passionate advocacy for forest thinning and sustainable logging and cattle grazing in the rural West this year earned him a new title: Supervisor of the Year. The Coalition of Arizona-New Mexico Counties conferred the honor at the most recent Navajo County Board of Supervisor’s meeting.Whiting has played a key role in advocating for the 4-Forests Restoration Initiative, the White Mountains Stewardship program and other efforts to revive the timber industry in Arizona.
• A federal court order has halted all tree-cutting activities including forest-thinning treatments, prescribed fire and even firewood fuel permits in the Gila National Forest in western New Mexico and the Tonto National Forest in central Arizona. The order is also in effect on four other national forests in New Mexico. The Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest was excluded from the court injunction intended to force federal agencies to better track population of Mexican spotted owls.
OCTOBER
• The Town of Pinetop-Lakeside awarded the contract for the Billy Creek Pedestrian bridge in the amount of $1,266,485 to Rawlings Specialty Contracting. It was the only bid received. A HURF (Highway User Revenue Fund) exchange for funding will allow Pinetop-Lakeside to be in charge of the project instead of ADOT. The project actually began in 2012 when it was added to the Northern Arizona Council of Governments (NACOG) Transportation Improvement Plan (TIP) due to the construction of Blue Ridge School District’s Porter Mountain Campus
• Two domestic horses were found dead off of Capps Ranch Road near Pinedale. The horses are owned by a local resident and may have been on national forest land, but not in an area that is part of the Heber Wild Horse Territory. According to an Oct. 1 news release issued by the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO), the horses’ owner was notified of the deceased animals on Sept. 30. The horses had been shot. A suspect was arrested in the shooting on Oct. 11. It was unclear if the shooting was related to the deaths of numerous wild horses who were also shot.
• Members of the Summit Healthcare Regional Medical Center staff, local officials and representatives of NexCore Group gathered to mark the completion of the hospital’s more than $80 million construction project, the largest in Show Low’s history.
• Navajo County Economic and Workforce Development Director Paul Watson was honored upon his retirement. Watson has played a leading role in White Mountain government for the past 21 years. Prior to joining Navajo County in 2015, Watson served as town manager for Snowflake for 7 years, manager for the Town of Pinetop-Lakeside for 13 years and finance director for the Town of Eagar. For the next six months he will continue to facilitate economic development in the county on a two-day-a-week contract.
• Ron Carlson, who parachuted out of an historic World War II-era aircraft over the Fort Apache Indian Reservation a little over a year ago has reached an accord with the White Mountain Apache Tribe that will allow a professional search team to look for the plane that is still missing The plane apparently crashed in a remote location, and has not been found.
• Summit Healthcare Regional Medical Center is purchasing the clinic building in St. Johns that is owned by the White Mountain Communities Special Health Care District. The building has been leased by North Country Healthcare for the past 16 years. The community should see only a brief lapse in care, according Summit Healthcare, the clinic was set to re-open Dec. 1.
NOVEMBER
• Gov. Doug Ducey’s office announced that Navajo County Supervisor Steve Williams has been appointed to the Arizona Court of Appeals. In addition to serving on the Navajo County Board of Supervisors representing District IV, Williams is also a judge pro-tem in Apache County, where he presides over civil, family, probate, guardianship and mental health cases.
• Voters in the Blue Ridge Unified School District No. 32 in Pinetop-Lakeside have narrowly defeated the re-authorization for the budget override in that district by just 263 votes.
• Navajo County Board of Supervisors approved Show Low Mayor Daryl Seymore to complete Steve Williams’ term of office after Williams was appointed to the State Court of Appeals.
• An Arizona Corporation Commission member has asked for a re-hearing on a rejected mandate for power companies to burn biomass, which remains the key to the success of forest thinning efforts. In a detailed letter, Commissioner Lea Marquez Peterson made urgent plea to reconsider requiring utilities to buy at least 90 megawatts of power annually from burning the brush, saplings and wood slash from thinning projects. The mandate would support the thinning of some 50,000 acres annually and rescue the stalled 4-Forests Restoration Initiative. The issue did not make it back onto the commission’s agenda, however.
DECEMBER
• The search for 6-year-old Willa Rawlings continues in Tonto Basin along the banks of Tonto Creek. A community effort of prayer, hope and support was offered. Family members confirmed that the clothing found by searchers belonged to the still missing girl. Multiple first responder agencies and volunteers continued the search.
• The Show Low Community Services Department recently unveiled a plan to involve the community in the construction of an inclusive playground and splash pad at Frontier Park located at 660 N. 9th Place. The total playground area is expected to be 8,300 square feet Community Services Director Jay Brimhall already has a $200,000 commitment from the City of Show Low administration which will go towards the estimated $850,000 playground price tag.
• The Navajo County board of supervisors last week approved a 477-megawatt wind farm on land in both Navajo and Coconino counties, but is still urging the developer to address Hopi concerns about the potential impact on eagles and other birds.
• Salt River Project will shut down the Coronado Generating Station near St. Johns sometime between 2024 and 2034, costing the region another 200 jobs as a result of the the accelerating shift away from coal.
