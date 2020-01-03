JANUARY
• The Town of Taylor is reviewing its options for financing the purchase of a business park property that it formerly owned. Some residents of the town are questioning if buying it back is really a good idea. Town manager Gus Lundberg reported that the town was offered an opportunity to purchase approximately 147 acres in the business park from the seller, Hatch Development. Lundberg was given unanimous approval to move forward with the purchase.
• The federal government shutdown has sent the employees of the U.S. Forest Service home on furlough, until Congress and President Trump can make a deal for border security. When that might happen is still unclear, 10 days into the shutdown.
• The Town of Pinetop-Lakeside is in a waiting game regarding the purchase of the lands from the Forest Service that make up Woodland Lake Park. Last summer, the local Save our Park organization donated $20,000 to the town, to help pay for an appraisal on 107 acres — the footprint of the developed park. The appraisal is required in order to set a price on the property, which the town has been attempting to buy since the 1980s.
• Residents of Taylor continued to express concerns about the proposed purchase of the Taylor Business Park at a work-study meeting held on Jan. 3. Richard Franco questioned the $5,000 per acre price for the property which he said was only worth $3,000 per acre three months prior when Jason Hatch bought it from Farrell Holyoak, Hatch’s business partner.
• According to a Jan. 8 press release from Apache County Schools Superintendent R. Barry Williams, the Apache County Schools Business Consortium broadband improvement project is “moving forward with boots now on the ground.” Apache County received funding through the Universal Service Administrative Company (USAC). The Apache County Consortium has been working through the permitting process since last June.
• A move by one Apache County District II supervisor Alton Joe Shepherd to remove the the county’s emergency management operation from the sheriff’s department faced considerable resistance. Shepherd, believes his district on the Navajo Nation, is not getting its fair share of service from the county program.
• The Jan. 15 sighting of two horse skeletons was reported by an anonymous party to the Heber Wild Horses Freedom Preservation Alliance (a.k.a. Heber Wild Horses). Representatives of Heber Wild Horses reported the information to the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office, as the Forest Service was unavailable due to the federal government shutdown. One week later, on Tuesday, January 22, the bodies of two more horses were found dead in the same area as the skeletal remains.
• Former Blue Ridge football coach Paul Moro died at his home in Gilbert on Saturday after suffering a stroke. He was 66. The Blue Ridge School Board voted on Jan. 22 to rename the school’s football field after Moro. A naming ceremony is expected to be conducted this fall.
• Navajo County signed on Jan. 22 with over 1,000 other government entities to sue dozens of manufacturers and distributors of opioids. Named as defendants are some of the most well-known pharmaceutical companies and distributors, including Johnson & Johnson, Walgreens, CVS and Rite-Aid. The case will likely eclipse the size of the 1998 settlement with the five largest tobacco companies.The tobacco case resulted in a $206 billion award nationwide.
FEBRUARY
• The carcasses of seven dead horses and two skeletons have been found since October 2018, and reported to the Forest Service and the Navajo County Sheriff’s department.
• On Feb. 12 at the Navajo County supervisors meeting, David Clouse was appointed to succeed Sheriff K.C. Clark for the rest of his term. He was sworn in by Superior Court Judge Robert Higgins, as Clark stood by his side.
• According to an Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest press release, the total number of deceased horses located since October 2018 is reported at 16. The number of deceased horses is four more than reported by the public and members of the Heber Wild Horses Freedom Preservation Alliance. “At this time, our investigations appear to indicate that 10 of the deceased horses have evidence of gunshot wounds, 5 were seriously decomposed and the cause of death remains undetermined, and one died of blunt force trauma usually associated with a motor vehicle collision,” the press release stated.
• Northland Pioneer College (NPC) appeared before the Show Low City Council on Tues., Feb. 19. President Mark Vest shared specifics about the college’s upcoming expansion projects. Vest informed the council that the new facility plan has three main components and some repair/remodeling of the existing Learning Center.
MARCH
• An official open meeting law complaint was filed on Jan. 13 against the Town ot Taylor regarding the proposed purchase of the Taylor Business Park. The complaint was lodged by Alice Franco. Franco has alleged three specific possible violations regarding the Taylor Business Park purchase. On March 1, Taylor Town Attorney William J. Sims III responded to the open meeting law complaint with a letter, supporting documentation and affidavits from council members.
• Homeowners who heat with pellet stoves have come face to face with a cold reality recently: It’s hard to find any pellets at local stores. During the recent winter storm, local stores started to run out of pellets as people tried to stock up in anticipation of getting snowed in. “This is the first year in about 20 years we’ve been short,” explained Curtis Rogers of Forest Energy in Show Low. Forest Energy produces most of the pellets for retail stores throughout the Southwest.
• In 2018, Navajo County voters rejected a proposal to establish a jail district that would have been funded by a 1/3 cent per dollar sales tax on all non-grocery purchases. The vote was close, with a margin of only around 160 voters choosing the “no” side of the question. The county wants voters to reconsider in a special election August 27.
• The Apache County Board of Supervisors reorganized the emergency management program as a seperate department under their purview. It will be operated out of Round Valley. Kerry Peña, public health emergency planning (PHEP) division manager as acting director of emergency management.
• A new appraisal for the purchase of Woodland Lake Park came in from the U.S. Forest Service with a price is 75 percent lower than the appraisal done in 2009. In the former proposal, the town was offered the land at $61,890 per acre and it is now down to $15,380, per-acre for the 107-acre parcel. The town currently leases the land through a special use permit from the US Forest Service.
• APS sent a letter to the Arizona Corporation Commission (ACC) stating that the company “has begun evaluating the feasibility and cost of converting a unit at our Cholla power plant to burn biomass.” The study the company has undertaken at the Cholla plant comes in the wake of a December policy statement by ACC in support of bioenergy generation.
APRIL
• County officials say that budget cuts are necessary due to the projected loss in income of $2.5 million due the closure of the Kayenta Mine and the Cholla Power Plant. If the income is not replaced, the county says that it is facing across-the-board staff cuts of 20-25 percent.
• Tate’s Auto Group, with dealerships in Holbrook, Winslow, Gallup and Show Low had filed for bankruptcy in February. For several years, Tate’s has been in litigation in a federal court in Texas with a lender that co-owner Rick Berry said was pressuring him to write as many sub-prime auto loans as possible, but then abruptly stopped.
• Almost 40 stakeholders, community members and Blue Ridge Unified School District Governing Board attended the first of two Superintendent Override Committee meetings held on April 2. The subject — possible renewal of the existing 2014 override. The district has had maintenance and operations override in place since 2001.
• Gov. Doug Ducey announced David Tenney as the new Director of the Department of Forestry and Fire Management (DFFM), and Jorge “Jordy” Fuentes as Tenney’s successor as Director of the Residential Utility Consumer Office (RUCO). • A little over two years ago a civil lawsuit was filed against Harvey Leon Palmer and his wife, Gloria Ann Palmer, by the Navajo County Attorney’s Office regarding the embezzlement of over $800,000 from the Silver Creek Irrigation District (SCID). As of April 9, a Stipulated Judgment and Order for Forfeiture issued by the Superior Court of the State of Arizona for Navajo County. The county succeeded in returning about $200,000 in assets to the irrigation district.
• Tate’s Auto Group closed their doors April 26. Rick Berry, co-owner and general manager of Tate’s, issued the following statement: “…After serving the White Mountains for over 40 years, it’s a sad end to an incredible business run.”
• Fourteen physics and engineering students from Blue Ridge High School built a rover which was a winning entry in the 25th annual NASA Human Exploration Rover Challenge, held on April 12-13 at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville, Alabama.
MAY
• A just-completed study by Arizona Public Service indicates it could start getting permits for the conversion from coal to biomass at Unit 1 at the Cholla Power Plant in Joseph City immediately. Cholla’s Unit 1 could begin generating electricity from biomass as early as 2022.
• Following in the success of The LOFT Legacy Teen Center in St. Johns, Apache County Superior Court Judge Michael Latham is continuing to pursue the creation of a similar center in Eagar. The Apache County Board of Supervisors approved spending $103,275 for the design of the approximately 6,000 square foot facility. The Town of Eagar Planning and Zoning Commission approved the facility in Dec. 2017.
• The White Mountain Communities Special Healthcare District is requesting an election concerning the district’s ability to levy a secondary property tax to support the district’s activities. The residents of the district voted down the reauthorization of the tax in the Nov. 2018 election. The healthcare district is seeking to bring the issue before voters again. As a special taxing district, it must be reauthorized 10 years.
JUNE
• Six weeks after a federal judge abruptly ordered the dealerships owned by Tate’s Auto closed, former employees still haven’t been paid. Tate’s employee last received a paycheck was in April. Some employees across the four area dealerships came into work even after the dealership was shut down.
• On their third appearance before the Apache County Board of Supervisors, the representatives of the White Mountain Special Health Care District finally received approval for a November mail-in ballot election.
• The Timber Mesa Fire and Medical District has elected not to seek voter approval for a bond despite the need to replace trucks and improve facilites. In March, the district began considering options for a $15-17 million bond election to fund capital projects in accordance with their strategic plan. Following the fire board’s May 28 meeting, the fire district indicated in a press release that they have decided not to move forward with a bond request.
• Jason Michael Hill, the primary defendant in the 2016 shooting of Show Low Police Officer Darren Reed pled guilty to second degree murder was sentenced on May 29 to 35 years in prison. In June, a judge sentenced Matthew Jacoby 36, of Show Low, to 20 years in prison. Seven defendants were involved in what the prosecution calls a criminal syndicate involving the use, sale and distribution of methamphetamine. All seven defendants were charged with Reed’s murder under Arizona’s felony murder law. Five of the defendants took plea deals and the murder charges were dismissed. Sentencing hearing for defendants in the case continued through the summer months.
• With funding for the Navajo-Gila County Information Technology Consortium pending since last November, the group has re-applied for state and federal funding. Their new application is “re-boot” of the $61 million project, which would string 1,000 miles of fiber optic cable to 51 schools and libraries. The original application, submitted in 2018-19, resulted in controversy. Disagreements emerged between the consortium and the Arizona Department of Education regarding the application’s funding status.
