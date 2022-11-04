Luckily, there have been many people before me who could turn a phrase of intelligence, wit and humor which one can quote to their advantage.
While I can’t come up with any insightful or jocular epigrams of my own, there are countless quotes of worthwhile content that I can employ, remembering that copying one author’s writing is plagiarism but copying many is research. What follows, then, is my research.
Some famous thoughts on life, for example, include:
From American writer, Elbert Hubbard:
“Do not take life too seriously. You will never get out of it alive.”
A truism difficult to argue with and similarly reflected by actress Katharine Hepburn who said, “Life is hard. After all, it kills you!”
Here are a few of my favorite quotes:
“Laziness is nothing more than the habit of resting before you get tired.” — 19th-century French author, Jules Renard
(And I am quite good at this, I might add!)
Another French author and playwright, Jean Giraudoux, wrote, “Only the mediocre are always at their best.”
(To think I am always trying to be at my best!)
A favorite personage of mine who is often quoted is Mark Twain who wrote: “Get your facts first, then you can distort them as you please.”
(This statement must be prominently included in the “Politics 101” textbook as it is often employed by our elected officials.)
Other quotable notables of the past include:
“If I were two-faced, would I be wearing this one?” — Abraham Lincoln.
(You’re wondering at my photo now, too, aren’t you?)
“A government that robs Peter to pay Paul can always depend on the support of Paul.” — George Bernard Shaw
(I’m feeling a bit like Peter, lately.)
“I can resist everything except temptation.” — Oscar Wilde
“If you could kick the person in the pants responsible for most of your troubles, you wouldn’t sit for a month.” — Theodore Roosevelt
(In my case, it would be years before I could sit.)
“Always remember that you are absolutely unique. Just like everyone else.” — Margaret Mead, American anthropologist
Even royalty got in on the act: “If you can’t be a good example, you’ll just have to be a horrible warning.” — Catherine the Great
(I can do this.)
There are some worthy quotes to be had from our contemporaries, too. Maybe they’re not as politically insightful or deeply soul-searching, but quotable nonetheless. Mostly humorous, some of these are, nevertheless, spot-on observations of ourselves.
“Behind every great man is a woman rolling her eyes.” — Jim Carrey
(I believe most of the women who’ve known me think this is quite accurate. Though I don’t purport to be a great man by any measure, I think eyes were rolling nonetheless.)
“I always wanted to be somebody, but now I realize I should have been more specific.” — Lily Tomlin
(I can relate.)
“I am a marvelous housekeeper. Every time I leave a man I keep his house.” — Zsa Zsa Gabor
(Funny to some, not so much to others.)
“My definition of an intellectual is someone who can listen to the William Tell Overture without thinking of the Lone Ranger.” — Billy Connolly, Scottish actor
(Ha! I can’t do it!)
So then, when you need to make your point memorable but are struggling with just the right words, borrow one of these quotes. ’Cause, it ain’t easy being pithy. And you can quote me on that.
Mark Visse is a retired EMS pilot living in Pinetop. He’s written for a number of publications around Arizona. Reach him at ramblingsfromtherim@gmail.com
