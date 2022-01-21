SHOW LOW — A two vehicle crash on US 60 near the Little Mormon Lake turnoff resulted in the death of two young fathers on Saturday, Jan. 15, at around 3:30 pm. The deceased were identified on social media as Robert Ryder, 28, son of Jason Ryder and Connie Baker. He leaves behind wife Veronica Ryder and a two-year-old daughter, Remington. The other victim was identified as Ray Daugherty also in his twenties, the father of a 2-year-old boy and a 5 month old baby, whose mother Athena Ortiz was Daugherty’s fiancee.
According to Department of Public Safety media bureau, the two vehicle crash occurred at milepost 345 near Show Low. Show Low Police said that the DPS took the lead on this case and DPS, in a statement to the newspaper on January 18 stated that the driver of the eastbound car pulled off into a gravel “pullout,” began a U-turn and was hit by an “oncoming” pickup truck and that both occupants died at the scene.
The statement conjures a mental picture in which the driver pulled off the road to the right and in starting his U-turn back west, travelled a few feet north across the two lanes of the east-west roadway to execute the u turn. If the truck which struck the car was “oncoming” it suggests that the truck was westbound when it T-boned the perpendicular car straddling the lanes as the sedan began its u turn back westbound. But a big question was raised: If that’s the way it happened, the impact would have crushed the passenger side of the sedan, but in reality, the massive damage was to the driver’s side.
Daugherty’s fiancee Athena Ortiz contacted the Independent shortly before presstime and because she was there and witnessed the whole thing, was able to explain what really happened.
By way of background, the two men were long-time friends and both families lived on one street over from each other in Silver Lake Estates, Ortiz said. Robert Ryder worked at the Maverick in Show Low; Ray Daugherty was self-employed building a handyman service. On the fateful afternoon, the Daugherty family set out in two vehicles to bury the dog. The men were riding in the sedan. Ortiz was right behind them in a separate car with the Daugherty’s two children, she said.
On the way back home from the task with the dog, the group decided to go back to Show Low to get something to eat. They pulled off the right side of the road onto a gravel area where Ortiz remembers someone was selling T-shirts. The driver began his U-turn and while the car was pointing north, straddling the lanes, the red truck, traveling eastbound, behind the group, smashed into the driver’s side of the sedan killing the occupants.
Gofundme accounts have been set up for both families and a contribution jar is said to be at the Native Grill and Wings in Show Low, where Robert’s wife reportedly works. There has been no announcements yet regarding funeral or burial services.
